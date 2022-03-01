Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after buying an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

