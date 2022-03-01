Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,035,000. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,348,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.