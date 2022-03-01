Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

