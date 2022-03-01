Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $784,000 in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24.

