Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $13,531,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 399.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 392,744 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at $6,645,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

