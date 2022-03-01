KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

