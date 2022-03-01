Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Director Michael Garnreiter Sells 2,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KNX opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

