Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 23,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,562. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.