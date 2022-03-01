Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.20.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 23,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,562. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.