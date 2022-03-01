Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 19,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

