Kopin (KOPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $243.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Kopin news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kopin by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kopin by 366.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kopin by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

