Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:KRA opened at $46.15 on Monday. Kraton has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

