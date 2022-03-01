Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

