Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

KRYS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. 3,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,030. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

