Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.
KRYS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. 3,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,030. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.
About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
