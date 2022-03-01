KZ Cash (KZC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,806.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007630 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00289738 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1,040% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

