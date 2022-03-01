Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

