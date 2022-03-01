Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.51).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.40) to GBX 900 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 14.07 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 780.13 ($10.47). 1,422,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -20.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 783.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 740.35. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 822.40 ($11.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($432,024.16). Also, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($47,592.77).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.