Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Director Purchases $302,600.00 in Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.