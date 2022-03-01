Latch, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Latch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Latch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Latch has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Latch by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latch by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

