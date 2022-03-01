Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.
Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Latch has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $14.83.
Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latch (LTCH)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.