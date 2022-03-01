Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Latch has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Latch by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,967,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,105,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

