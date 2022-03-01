LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Michael P. Zeisser Buys 14,332 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LendingClub stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.
LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
