LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Michael P. Zeisser Buys 14,332 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LendingClub stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 296,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

