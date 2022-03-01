LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $121.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

