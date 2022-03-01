Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

About Leonardo (Get Rating)

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

