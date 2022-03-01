Levolution Price Tops $0.0734 on Major Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Levolution has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $69,361.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00104558 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

