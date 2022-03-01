Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%.
NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
