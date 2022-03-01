Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

