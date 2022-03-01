LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to post $540.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.68 million and the lowest is $524.10 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Shares of LGIH traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $128.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $20,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.