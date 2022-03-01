Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LI has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of LI opened at $30.45 on Monday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -380.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after buying an additional 1,851,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

