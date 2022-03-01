Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $200,207.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00255746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.