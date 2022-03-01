Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.35

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$63.35 and last traded at C$63.58, with a volume of 218278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,137,500.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

