Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $892,751.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Liquity has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and approximately $892,751.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00042898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.88 or 0.06721829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.74 or 1.00115646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,779,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

