Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 262,924 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 142,018 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.