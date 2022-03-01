LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells $1,044,792.80 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,044,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $15.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.30. 1,023,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.