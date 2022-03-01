LPL Financial LLC Buys 45,864 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22.

