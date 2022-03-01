LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRO stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

