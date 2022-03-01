LPL Financial LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Maximus by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

