LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.23. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $163.04 and a 52-week high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

