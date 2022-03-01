LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 647.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

