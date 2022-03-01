Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXFR. StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Luxfer stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $482.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Luxfer by 76.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,988 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

