Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

