Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
