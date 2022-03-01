Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. 13,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

