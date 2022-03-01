Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,000 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $2,336,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. 59,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

