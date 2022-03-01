Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.