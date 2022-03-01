Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $47,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.04. 498,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,966,833. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $287.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

