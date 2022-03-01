Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $69,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $38,759,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after buying an additional 255,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

