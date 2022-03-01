Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $153,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Atlassian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 156.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,504,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 307.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $15.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,257. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.38 and its 200-day moving average is $368.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.