Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $176,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,653,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 277,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.19. 131,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,908. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

