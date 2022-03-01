Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $49,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 445,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,592,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

