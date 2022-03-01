Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,682,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,079.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3,318.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

