Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

MAIN opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

