Man Group plc Buys 113,456 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,456 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

In other news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

