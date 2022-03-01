Man Group plc Buys 22,941 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

